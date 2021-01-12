Ontario men arrested for allegedly violating Iran sanctions, money laundering

Send this page to someone via email

Two Iranian nationals living in Ontario have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to export products to Iran in violation of sanctions, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.

Ameni Yousefi Jam, 33, was arrested in Canada on Tuesday, while Arash Yousefi Jam was taken into custody by U.S. authorities on Dec. 23. An Iranian resident was also indicted.

In addition to facing charges of violating sanctions on Iran, they were accused of conspiracy to smuggle goods from the U.S., and conspiracy to engage in international money laundering.

The suspects conspired to send electrical components, railroad crankshafts and other items to Iran through the United Arab Emirates, and provided “false and misleading information” about the end uses of the goods, U.S. officials said.

“The defendants deceived U.S. companies, illegally obtained sensitive U.S. items, and transshipped those items through the UAE to Iran in violation of U.S. law,” said John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said the men had “conspired to export highly sophisticated American manufacturing equipment and other American-made items into the arms of the Iranians.”

They face up to 25 years imprisonment $750,000 in fines if convicted.

