Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in RCMP officer’s shooting in Onanole, Man. dies in prison: CSC

By The Staff The Canadian Press
The RCMP emergency response unit arrests an alleged suspect in Neepawa, Man., on August 30, 2018, following the shooting of a RCMP officer in Onanole, Man. A Manitoba man who shot at two RCMP officers and left one with severe injuries has been given an 18-year prison sentence. Therae Racette-Beaulieu was sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year to charges of attempted murder, break and enter, and robbery in connection with a string of crimes in western Manitoba last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
The RCMP emergency response unit arrests an alleged suspect in Neepawa, Man., on August 30, 2018, following the shooting of a RCMP officer in Onanole, Man. A Manitoba man who shot at two RCMP officers and left one with severe injuries has been given an 18-year prison sentence. Therae Racette-Beaulieu was sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year to charges of attempted murder, break and enter, and robbery in connection with a string of crimes in western Manitoba last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Correctional Service Canada says an inmate involved in a manhunt in rural Manitoba in 2018 and convicted in the shooting of an RCMP officer has died in prison.

The RCMP said Tuesday the 23-year-old man was found unconscious at Stony Mountain Institution Monday and later died.

Read more: Accused pleads guilty to attempted murder in Onanole RCMP shooting

The correctional service says Tommy Beaulieu was serving a sentence of just under 10 and-a-half years after being found guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer and robbery with violence.

He was convicted for his role in a string of crimes that led to the shooting of Corporal Graeme Kingdon in Onanole, Man., in August 2018.

Click to play video 'RCMP officer injured in Manitoba shooting' RCMP officer injured in Manitoba shooting
RCMP officer injured in Manitoba shooting – Aug 30, 2018

Kingdon survived the shooting but was left with severe injuries after being shot in the head.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New details emerge about Manitoba RCMP officer shooting

Beaulieu was about eight months into his sentence at the time of his death.

The CSC says it is continuing to investigate, and no cause of death has been released.

–With files from Will Reimer

Click to play video 'Onanole resident shares reaction to police shooting' Onanole resident shares reaction to police shooting
Onanole resident shares reaction to police shooting – Aug 30, 2018
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Manitoba RCMPCorrectional Service CanadaRCMP ShootingStony MountainOnanoleOnanole ShootingTommy BeaulieuCorporal Graeme Kingdononanole manhuntStony Mountain penitentiary
Flyers
More weekly flyers