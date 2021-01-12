Man charged in RCMP officer’s shooting in Onanole, Man. dies in prison: CSC

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada says an inmate involved in a manhunt in rural Manitoba in 2018 and convicted in the shooting of an RCMP officer has died in prison.

The RCMP said Tuesday the 23-year-old man was found unconscious at Stony Mountain Institution Monday and later died.

Read more: Accused pleads guilty to attempted murder in Onanole RCMP shooting

The correctional service says Tommy Beaulieu was serving a sentence of just under 10 and-a-half years after being found guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer and robbery with violence.

He was convicted for his role in a string of crimes that led to the shooting of Corporal Graeme Kingdon in Onanole, Man., in August 2018.

0:49 RCMP officer injured in Manitoba shooting RCMP officer injured in Manitoba shooting – Aug 30, 2018

Kingdon survived the shooting but was left with severe injuries after being shot in the head.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New details emerge about Manitoba RCMP officer shooting

Beaulieu was about eight months into his sentence at the time of his death.

The CSC says it is continuing to investigate, and no cause of death has been released.

–With files from Will Reimer

0:33 Onanole resident shares reaction to police shooting Onanole resident shares reaction to police shooting – Aug 30, 2018