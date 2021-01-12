Menu

Environment

8 arrested in Minnesota protest over Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 12, 2021 5:53 pm
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior terminal of Enbridge Energy in Superior, Wis.
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior terminal of Enbridge Energy in Superior, Wis.

Eight people were arrested in a protest to oppose construction of Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline replacement in northern Minnesota, authorities said.

More than 150 people gathered in Aitken County on Saturday to protest the project, the Northern Lights Task Force said in a news release. They blocked a road in one area, then travelled on buses and cars to another area south of Hill City, where authorities say they interfered with construction workers.

Many people dispersed after authorities gave warnings. But after ignoring orders to leave, seven people were booked into jail for trespassing on critical infrastructure, and one person was cited and released for failing to leave an unlawful assembly, authorities said.

READ MORE: Opponents of Enbridge Line 3 pipeline sue to shut down Minnesota construction 

Trending Stories

Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wis. The 542-kilometre line in Minnesota is the last step in replacing the deteriorating pipeline that was built in the 1960s.

Story continues below advertisement

Construction on the project began in early December. There is an area near the construction site that’s designated for protests, but some have been arrested after interfering with the project.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Enbridge’s Line 3 project.

Click to play video 'Enbridge Line 3 replacement pipeline delayed' Enbridge Line 3 replacement pipeline delayed
© 2021 The Associated Press
