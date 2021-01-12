Innisfail barbershop given verbal warning after opening despite COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

A barbershop in Innisfail, Alta., was given a verbal warning from RCMP Tuesday after it decided to open despite a provincial order for personal service businesses to remain closed.

Last week, Premier Jason Kenney announced that restrictions would stay in place until Jan. 21 in order to try and curb COVID-19 cases down.

Owner of Bladez 2 Fadez Natalie Klein, who is the niece of former Premier Ralph Klein, said she opened the shop on Jan. 12 because it is what her uncle would have wanted.

“We’re doing this in support of what Ralph would have done for the province,” Klein said.

RCMP attended the shop and gave a verbal warning. A “closed to the public” sign was also seen posted on the shop shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

RCMP at the the Innisfail Barbershop that opened its doors today. Owner was given a verbal warning. No tickets issued. Now has closed to the public sign posted. @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/XoPSDmGPBg — Jenna Freeman (@JennaNFreeman) January 12, 2021

Klein said that she was only allowing one customer in the shop at a time, they have to wear masks and she completed haircuts within a 15-minute time frame.

“The customers have all booked online,” explained Klein. “They arrive at the door, I come get them, by name, they come in and it’s only me and my husband. He’s running the desk and I’m doing the cutting.”

She said that she felt the new rules were punishing small business and that hair salons aren’t areas where the virus is being spread.

“According to Alberta Health it takes longer than 15 minutes for transmission, so everyone that has been in here it has been 10 minutes or less out the door,” Klein said.

“I don’t think I’m breaking rules, I think this is essential for our survival.” Tweet This

Alberta Health Services told Global News that AHS Environmental Public Health and municipal partners would be conducting an inspection of the business Tuesday.

Anyone found in violation of a Public Health Order can be issued an $1,000 fine and upwards of $100,000 if prosecuted for a first offence.

–With files from Allison Bench, Global News