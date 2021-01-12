Menu

Canada

Father accused of killing sons appears briefly in Quebec City court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2021 2:11 pm
The 30-year-old turned himself in to Quebec City police the same night.
Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A man accused of killing his two children last fall made a brief court appearance Tuesday in Quebec City.

Michael Chicoine is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Chicoine is accused of killing his sons Olivier, 5, and Alex, 2, during the night of Oct. 10 to Oct. 11 at a home in Wendake, a Huron-Wendat First Nation territory near Quebec City.

READ MORE: Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of young boys in Wendake

The 30-year-old turned himself in to Quebec City police the same night.

He appeared via video from the Quebec City detention centre as Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques said he has provided the bulk of the evidence to defence lawyer Pierre Gagnon.

Jacques says there is still some evidence that needs to be divulged, and he expects that to be done when the case returns to court on March 30.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
