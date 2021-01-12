Menu

Crime

Peterborough man and woman arrested after thefts reported at stores: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 3:16 pm
Peterborough Police
Two arrests were made Monday in theft investigations at several stores. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police made arrests in two separate thefts from stores on Monday.

In the first incident around 5 p.m., officers were called to a Chemong Road plaza after employees at two stores reported that a woman allegedly selected items and left the businesses without paying for them.

Officers located the suspect and arrested and charged Stephanie Boast, 36, of Peterborough, with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

She was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 2.

The second incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at an east-end grocery store where a man allegedly left the store with meat that was not purchased. He was stopped by staff who called police.

The accused allegedly gave officers a false name.

Donald Thibault, 31, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, obstructing a police officer and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 4.

