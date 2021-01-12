Peterborough man and woman arrested after thefts reported at stores: police

Peterborough police made arrests in two separate thefts from stores on Monday.
In the first incident around 5 p.m., officers were called to a Chemong Road plaza after employees at two stores reported that a woman allegedly selected items and left the businesses without paying for them.
Officers located the suspect and arrested and charged Stephanie Boast, 36, of Peterborough, with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.
She was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 2.
The second incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at an east-end grocery store where a man allegedly left the store with meat that was not purchased. He was stopped by staff who called police.
The accused allegedly gave officers a false name.
Donald Thibault, 31, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, obstructing a police officer and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.
He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 4.
