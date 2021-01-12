Watch live: Trudeau to give update on Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine plans

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to give an update on Tuesday on Canada’s coronavirus vaccine rollout, amid criticism of a slow start.

Trudeau is expected to speak at 11:15 a.m., which is followed by an update from Canada’s health ministers, which will be livestreamed on this page.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford claimed last week that the province was “running out” of COVID-19 vaccine doses, adding that its Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supply is slated to run dry at the end of this week.

The federal government has published its coronavirus vaccine delivery list, featuring forecasted shipment dates that outline exactly how many doses of each vaccine provinces and territories can expect, and when.

— With a file from Global News’ Rachel Gilmore

