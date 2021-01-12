Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

John Reilly dead: Longtime ‘General Hospital’ soap opera actor dies at 84

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
John Reilly
John Reilly attends the Premiere of 'Passions' on July 12, 2005 at Universal Studios Citywalk, Calif. Mark Mainz/Getty Images

John Reilly, a beloved soap-opera actor who’d spent decades in the genre, died on Saturday at the age of 84.

Reilly played Sean Donely on General Hospital for almost 30 years, starting in 1984, and starred in wacky soap opera Passions for eight years, from 2000 to 2008. He also appeared on As the World Turns, Sunset Beach and Dallas.

Read more: Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks out on Capitol riot: ‘President Trump is a failed leader’

His daughter, Caitlin, confirmed news about his death on her Instagram account.

Story continues below advertisement

“The brightest light in the world has gone out. Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I got to love him. I’m so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye,” she wrote in an emotional caption.

The official General Hospital Twitter account posted its condolences as well.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of John Reilly’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest in peace,” it read.

Born in Chicago in 1936, Reilly started out in showbiz in the 1960s.

Story continues below advertisement

He began to land small TV roles on shows like Gunsmoke, but got his big break when he took over for John Colenback as Dr. Dan Stewart on soap opera As the World Turns in 1974.

Trending Stories

Read more: Stephen Colbert furiously reacts to Capitol riot — ‘Have you had enough?’

He briefly dabbled in film roles but really found his calling after a recurring role on Dallas. It was then that he was cast as WSB agent Sean Donely in General Hospital, where he’d stay until 2013.

Afterwards, he appeared on Beverly Hills, 90210 as father to Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth) for eight episodes, and had a multiyear stint on Passions. But he always made his way back to General Hospital, revisiting his Donely character in 2008 and once again in 2013.

Interestingly, Reilly was the reason actor John C. Reilly had to add the “C” to his name when he was starting out his career.

Fans and colleagues around the world were saddened by the news, and many shared their own personal condolences on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Reilly is survived by his wife and three daughters.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
General HospitalAlistair Cranealistair passionsjohn reillyjohn reilly deadjohn reilly general hospitaljohn reilly GHpassionsSean Donelysean general hospital
Flyers
More weekly flyers