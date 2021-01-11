Tips from motorists lead to arrest of Peterborough woman for drug-impaired driving: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing drug-impaired driving and other charges after a concerned motorist called police Saturday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver on The Parkway.

“With the help of motorists offering locations of the vehicle, officers were able to find the vehicle in the London Street and McDonnel Street area,” police stated Monday.

When police approached the vehicle, officers observed signs of impairment and found drug paraphernalia, police allege.

Sarah Burgess, 40, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by drugs and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 1.