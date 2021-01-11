Some northern Ontario schools extend remote learning as COVID-19 cases rise

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some schools in northwestern Ontario will remain closed for in-person learning as cases of COVID-19 rise.

The Northwestern Health Unit said it instructed schools in Fort Frances, Ont., to delay the return to physical classrooms until Jan. 25 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community.

The Rainy River District School Board, which oversees schools in Fort Frances and surrounding areas, says eight of its schools will teach students entirely online.

Two schools under the Northwest Catholic District School Board will also remain closed and continue with online learning.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Students across Ontario began their winter term with online learning last week as part of a provincial lockdown.

Story continues below advertisement

The government allowed students in northern Ontario to return to physical classrooms on Monday but extended the closure of southern Ontario schools for in-person learning until Jan. 25.

6:45 Coronavirus: Elementary students in southern Ontario to continue online learning until Jan. 25 Coronavirus: Elementary students in southern Ontario to continue online learning until Jan. 25