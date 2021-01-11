Menu

Education

Some northern Ontario schools extend remote learning as COVID-19 cases rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: E-learning extended at most Ontario elementary students' Coronavirus: E-learning extended at most Ontario elementary students
With less than four days before in-class learning was set to resume, the provincial government has announced it’s extending online learning for elementary school students in southern Ontario, leaving many parents and kids frustrated with the last-minute decision. Miranda Anthistle reports.

Some schools in northwestern Ontario will remain closed for in-person learning as cases of COVID-19 rise.

The Northwestern Health Unit said it instructed schools in Fort Frances, Ont., to delay the return to physical classrooms until Jan. 25 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community.

The Rainy River District School Board, which oversees schools in Fort Frances and surrounding areas, says eight of its schools will teach students entirely online.

Two schools under the Northwest Catholic District School Board will also remain closed and continue with online learning.

Trending Stories

Students across Ontario began their winter term with online learning last week as part of a provincial lockdown.

The government allowed students in northern Ontario to return to physical classrooms on Monday but extended the closure of southern Ontario schools for in-person learning until Jan. 25.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Elementary students in southern Ontario to continue online learning until Jan. 25' Coronavirus: Elementary students in southern Ontario to continue online learning until Jan. 25
Coronavirus: Elementary students in southern Ontario to continue online learning until Jan. 25
