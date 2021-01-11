Menu

Municipality of Port Hope launches new emergency alert system

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 3:29 pm
Port Hope residents can sign up to a new emergency alert system.
Port Hope residents can sign up to a new emergency alert system. Getty Images

The Municipality of Port Hope has launched a new alert system.

The Rave Mobile emergency alert system will replace the previous Rapid Notify System, the municipality announced on Monday. The new free service is now active and will allow individuals to receive notifications sent from municipal authorities to stay informed of potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies.

“Rave Mobile strengthens the Municipality’s ability to communicate with residents when it matters most,” said Chief Daniel Smith, director of fire and emergency services.

“This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”

Read more: Emergency alert timing scrutiny in N.S. regarding N.B. shooting suspect — Here’s what we know

Story continues below advertisement

The municipality says the switch to Rave Mobile allows residents and travellers to Port Hope to receive alerts via phone, text and email, and answer poll questions that will give officials critical information during emergency situations.

Individuals who are signed up for alerts will receive reliable information, including tailored updates based on their specific needs and geographic location. The municipality says the system is “trusted by thousands of institutions including emergency authorities, businesses, and educational institutions.”

To sign up for the system, visit online. For questions about the alert system or assistance with self-registration, please contact staff at the fire administration office at 905-753-2230 or by email.

Port HopeEmergency Alert SystemMunicipality of Port HopeEmergenciesEmergency Systemport hope emergency alertrave mobile
