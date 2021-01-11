Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canadians applying for coronavirus benefits now required to disclose travel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Trudeau stresses ‘no one should be vacationing abroad’ during pandemic, sickness benefit not for travellers' Trudeau stresses ‘no one should be vacationing abroad’ during pandemic, sickness benefit not for travellers
WATCH: Trudeau stresses 'no one should be vacationing abroad' during pandemic, sickness benefit not for travellers

Anyone applying for three federal coronavirus benefits will now need to say whether they are in quarantine because they travelled outside the country.

The Canada Revenue Agency announced the new requirement following an uproar over the possibility of Canadians applying for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit after ignoring public-health advice to not engage in non-essential travel.

Read more: When are you actually allowed to travel and how will the government check?

The sickness benefit pays $500 per week for up to two weeks for anyone who has to quarantine because of COVID-19.

The CRA says it was intended to help frontline workers and others who may have been exposed to the illness but whose employers do not offer paid sick leave.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario mayors and health experts renew calls for sick leave supports' Coronavirus: Ontario mayors and health experts renew calls for sick leave supports
Coronavirus: Ontario mayors and health experts renew calls for sick leave supports – Nov 30, 2020

The new requirement will apply to anyone applying after Jan. 3 for the sick-leave benefit and two other federal support programs, the Canada Recovery Benefit and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit.

Story continues below advertisement

The CRA says it will delay processing applications to those programs from Canadians who have travelled until new legislation taking aim at non-essential travellers can be adopted.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadaCOVIDCRAGovernment of Canadacovid canadasick leaveCanada Recovery Sickness Benefitcovid benefits canadaCRA covid benefitssick leave canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers