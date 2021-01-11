10 more years of Sleeman Centre as Guelph brewer renews naming rights

Send this page to someone via email

The home of the Guelph Storm and Guelph Nighthawks will continue to be called the Sleeman Centre for the next decade.

The City of Guelph announced on Monday that Sleeman Breweries has renewed a 10-year contract for the naming rights to the arena in the city’s downtown core.

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with the City of Guelph,” said John Sleeman, founder and chairman of Sleeman Breweries.

“We have enjoyed watching the Sleeman Centre become a connection point for our community and we are proud to be associated with this first-rate facility.”

The brewer has held the naming right for 13 years for the facility, which can accommodate almost 5,000 visitors.

Along with hosting hockey games, and basketball games more recently, the Sleeman Centre hosts concerts, trade shows, conferences and memorial ceremonies such as Remembrance Day.

“The last 13 years have been a successful business partnership between the City of Guelph and Sleeman breweries,” said Guelph’s deputy CAO, Colleen Clack-Bush. “We’re glad to have continuity in such a vibrant and vital community space.”

The arena, however, has sat empty for much of the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s unclear when the Storm will play again after the Ontario Hockey League delayed the start of its season due to the provincial lockdown.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League is scheduled to begin its 2021 season in May.

“We look forward to the opportunity to continue to market our brewery and brands to visitors at the Sleeman Centre, and to be associated with the continued growth and success of the Guelph Storm Hockey Club,” Sleeman said.

The naming rights of the facility will continue as the Sleeman Centre until it expires on June 30, 2030.