4 people unaccounted for following Oxford Mills fire: OPP

OPP say four people are still unaccounted for after a house fire in Oxford Mills.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a home on Stone Road just after 6 p.m. Sunday to deal with a fire.

When crews arrived, police say the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Police are looking for information about four people meant to be inside the home at the time of the fire. The home, which seemed to be a log cabin with a steel roof, was destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. Police say the investigation is now being handled by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Grenville OPP on 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.