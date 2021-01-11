Menu

Canada

4 people unaccounted for following Oxford Mills fire: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 11:17 am
OPP say four people are unaccounted for following a fire in Oxford Mills over the weekend.
OPP say four people are still unaccounted for after a house fire in Oxford Mills.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a home on Stone Road just after 6 p.m. Sunday to deal with a fire.

When crews arrived, police say the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Read more: Donations pour in for McMullen Manor fire victims in Verona, Ont.

Police are looking for information about four people meant to be inside the home at the time of the fire. The home, which seemed to be a log cabin with a steel roof, was destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. Police say the investigation is now being handled by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Grenville OPP on 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

FireOPPMissing PeopleGrenville County OPPGrenville CountyOxford Millsfire grenvilleOPP grenvilleoxford mills fireOxford mills fire investigation
