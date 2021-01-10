Former Guelph mayor, CJOY news director Norm Jary dies at 91

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph is mourning the loss of its former mayor and CJOY Radio news director, Norm Jary.

He passed away Friday at the age of 91.

Jary spent 37 years on Guelph City Council and 15 as mayor from 1970 to 1985.

“He will be remembered as many as a ‘people’s Mayor’ who opened up city hall decision making to the people of Guelph,” Mayor Cam Guthrie said in a statement. “His approachability, integrity, kindness and legendary speaking ability will never be forgotten.”

Jary oversaw an era of rapid growth and change in the city, including the opening of Stone Road Mall, the Guelph Auto Mall, Eaton Centre, Guelph Lake Complex, Victoria Road Recreation Centre and Victor Davis Pool, Exhibition Arena and Guelph Mobility; an accessible taxi service.

Guthrie added that he was grateful for Jary’s encouragement and advice.

“He never saw himself as a politician, but as a public servant,” he said. “I feel so fortunate to have met him and I know that Guelph was fortunate to have him as a leader of our civic life for so many years.”

Despite being Guelph’s longest-serving mayor, Jary managed to also be the news and sports director for CJOY radio and was known as “the voice of Guelph.” He a member of the Guelph Sports Hall of Fame.

Jary also spent time as a play-by-play announcer for the New York Rangers and famously broadcasted Bobby Hull’s record-breaking 51st goal in 1966.

Guelph Storm play-by-play announcer Larry Mellott called Jary his mentor.

“Norm was one of the most respected people in this city during his time as mayor and CJOY news director,” Mellott said in an email.

Mellott’s Twitter account is filled with many stories about Jary.

When I first started to work @1460CJOY with Norm in the early 70s we called him Guelph’s night mayor, he took it in the good humour it was intended! — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) January 10, 2021

Jary’s annual golf tournament has raised more than $700,000 to support service for people with intellectual disabilities.

He was named a life member of Guelph-Wellington Community Living and Children’s Services of Guelph and Wellington.

Jary has also been the recipient of Queen’s Elizabeth II’s Gold Jubilee Medal for Lifetime Achievement.

“I join all Guelphites in mourning the passing and celebrating the extraordinary life of Guelph’s Mayor of the people, Norm Jary,” Guthrie said.

All city flags will be lowered to half-mast.

Such sad news. I sat beside Norm around the horseshoe when I was first elected. Such a lovely man. Very supportive and encouraging of us newcomers. He loved his community and was a staunch and vocal defender all that was great about our city. — Cathy Downer (@CathyDowner) January 10, 2021

Norm never stopped serving and supporting Guelph, and telling great stories. I think of his final golf tournament in support of @CLGuelphWell, with his family and friends around him. Such a great example and a great loss. https://t.co/9SA5QohQGG — Lloyd Longfield (@LloydLongfield) January 10, 2021

It is a sad day for Guelph to say goodbye to Norm Jary. I feel so honoured that we were able to dedicate the meeting room at Community Living with Norm in his honour while we all could still meet in person. His voice will be missed but not forgotten. https://t.co/fENjgWxS90 — Mike Schreiner (@MikeSchreiner) January 10, 2021