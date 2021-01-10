Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 0 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia’s top doctor provides update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia’s top doctor provides update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang provided an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Friday, stating that doses of the Pfizer vaccine have now gone to hospitals in Cape Breton and the Annapolis Valley.

Nova Scotia health officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, for the first time since Nov. 12.

There are 28 active cases in the province.

“It’s been over eight weeks since we last reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“I’m pleased to see that we have no new cases today, but we are not out of the woods yet. If we want to continue this trend of little to no new cases, we must follow all the public health measures,” Strang said.

Read more: St. Francis Xavier University reports 2nd case of COVID-19 Saturday

NSHA completed 1,343 tests the day prior, all of which were negative.

“Seeing a low number of cases recently and now none today reflects the good work of Nova Scotians in following the public health protocols,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release.

On Friday, provincial health officials announced that travellers entering Nova Scotia from New Brunswick will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days, as the neighbouring province saw a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases this week.

The news came just before Nova Scotia’s schools are set to reopen on Monday, which McNeil said in the Sunday release will be “a big day.”

“We can all help protect our students, teachers, and staff by staying vigilant — wearing a mask, limiting social contacts, distancing, washing our hands and staying home if feeling unwell,” McNeil said.

In the second wave of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 126,980 tests. This weekend, the province hit a milestone by surpassing a quarter-million COVID-19 tests completed since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 439 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave, since Oct. 1. The province says 411 cases are now resolved.

Read more: They stayed the blazes home: Why East Coast politicians avoided COVID travel scandal

In addition, health officials say one of the cases in the central zone reported on Jan. 7 is an out-of-province resident and will be removed from cumulative data.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaHalifaxPublic healthNSAtlantic CanadaRobert Strangno new cases
