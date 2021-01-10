Nova Scotia reports 0 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, for the first time since Nov. 12.

There are 28 active cases in the province.

“It’s been over eight weeks since we last reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“I’m pleased to see that we have no new cases today, but we are not out of the woods yet. If we want to continue this trend of little to no new cases, we must follow all the public health measures,” Strang said.

NSHA completed 1,343 tests the day prior, all of which were negative.

“Seeing a low number of cases recently and now none today reflects the good work of Nova Scotians in following the public health protocols,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release.

On Friday, provincial health officials announced that travellers entering Nova Scotia from New Brunswick will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days, as the neighbouring province saw a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases this week.

The news came just before Nova Scotia’s schools are set to reopen on Monday, which McNeil said in the Sunday release will be “a big day.”

“We can all help protect our students, teachers, and staff by staying vigilant — wearing a mask, limiting social contacts, distancing, washing our hands and staying home if feeling unwell,” McNeil said.

In the second wave of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 126,980 tests. This weekend, the province hit a milestone by surpassing a quarter-million COVID-19 tests completed since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 439 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave, since Oct. 1. The province says 411 cases are now resolved.

In addition, health officials say one of the cases in the central zone reported on Jan. 7 is an out-of-province resident and will be removed from cumulative data.