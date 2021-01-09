Affordable housing, transportation among items on Kelowna’s annual action plan

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna City Council will receive its annual action plan on Monday, a document that outlines scores of projects for this year and next.

In a press release issued Friday, the city says Action Plan 2021 and its more than 120 projects has several areas of focus, including affordable housing and transportation corridors.

The city says every spring, council receives a report measuring its progress.

“The annual Action Plan is one of the ways we demonstrate transparency to the community and hold ourselves accountable to the results council has set out for their term and to the community’s Imagine Kelowna vision,” said city manager Doug Gilchrist.

“While the unforeseen events of 2020 caused disruptions, the work included in Action Plan 2021 will continue to move us forward, maintaining our essential services and supporting our economic recovery.”

The city says the list of projects include:

Developing an affordable housing land acquisition strategy

Developing plans for housing people with complex needs

Working on several active transportation corridors

Connecting the Okanagan Rail Trail to the Waterfront Park pathway

Taking steps to advance replacement of the Parkinson Rec Centre,

Implementation of climate action initiatives

The city noted, though, that Action Plan 2021 is not an exhaustive list of all the work that’s being planned or currently underway.

“The action plan is not meant to encompass everything we do as an organization,” said Gilchrist.

“The base-business work that staff conduct each and every day in the various city departments ensures we deliver essential services and provide the amenities and programs that make Kelowna a great place to live, work and invest.”

For more information Action Plan 2021, click here.