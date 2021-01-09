Man seriously injured after being stabbed during fight in North York: police

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was stabbed during a fight in North York Saturday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue at 1:15 p.m.
Officers said there was a fight between two men and one was stabbed in the armpit and chest area.
Both men are known to each other, police said, adding that it’s believed the location where the incident occurred is a rooming house.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said an arrest was made at the scene.
