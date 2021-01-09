London, Ont., Christmas display pulls in more than 880 pounds of food

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., homeowner capped off 2020 with a house decked out with holiday decor and several donation bins full of food.

Pam Lawson-Boyce lives on Chiddington Avenue and has decorated her property with plenty of lights and inflatables, complete with a collection bin for non-perishable food items, for the past nine years.

This year, her bin took in 883 pounds of food for the London Food Bank.

“People are very generous … even with (COVID-19) going on,” Lawson-Boyce told 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs on London Live.

“(Despite) financial hardships, we still pulled in a great haul for the food bank.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jane Roy, the co-executive director of the London Food Bank, says the organization is incredibly grateful for this donation.

“(This) is a wonderful story of what Londoners have done for others during the holiday season,” said Roy.

“The donation is what helps the Food Bank assist the thousands of Londoners that need help – especially in these difficult times.”

Lawson-Boyce says the decoration process begins before Halloween and wraps up just as December is about to start.

“When the weather is still good, my husband gets up on the roof and starts doing the roof lights. We work on it on the weekends and we try to get it done by the last week of November.”

The homeowner says in previous years, she and her family would hand out candy canes to visitors who stopped by to take photos and enjoy the festive decor.

“On Christmas Eve, we would have Santa out front handing out candy canes as well … All of that changed this year so it was a bit subdued.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Hopefully with the vaccine coming, we’ll return to normal in 2021,” she said.

1:11 RCMP collect and donate hundreds of toys to Lake Country Food Bank RCMP collect and donate hundreds of toys to Lake Country Food Bank – Dec 15, 2020