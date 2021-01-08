Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Area of Stanley Park closed after multiple coyote attack reports

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 8:44 pm
An area of Stanley Park near Brockton Oval has been closed as conservation officers search for an aggressive coyote.
An area of Stanley Park near Brockton Oval has been closed as conservation officers search for an aggressive coyote. Vancouver Park Board

B.C. conservation officers have closed trails near Brockton Oval in Stanley Park, and are asking people to avoid the area as they search for an aggressive coyote.

Conservation Officer Service Sgt. Simon Gravel said officials have received five reports of attacks in the area since Dec. 20.

Read more: If you see coyotes in your yard, Vancouver scientists want to help keep them away

Gravel said the coyote reportedly chased joggers in each case, biting them on the calves. Some runners had superficial injuries, while others required medical treatment, he said.

Click to play video 'Pack of coyote pups play in Surrey backyard' Pack of coyote pups play in Surrey backyard
Pack of coyote pups play in Surrey backyard – Jun 16, 2020

“The situation escalated, so it led to us to close some areas and do more public outreach about the situation,” he said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We’re asking the public to avoid this specific area, to respect the trail closures until we’re done.”

Officials suspect the coyote became habituated to humans after people fed it.

Read more: 3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock park: conservation officers

Because it no longer fears humans and has become aggressive, the animal will have to be put down, he said.

“It is human caused, and it is totally avoidable,” he said.

Conservation officers have been in the area for several days, and will remain on site until they locate the coyote, Gravel said.

Read more: Dog owners warned after coyote snatches toy poodle in Point Grey

Anyone who does encounter an coyote is advised to make themselves appear large and not approach it.

Feeding a coyote is illegal under B.C. law, Gravel added.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stanley ParkCoyoteConservation Officer ServiceCoyote Attackaggressive coyotestanley park coyotevancouver coyote attackvancovuer attack
Flyers
More weekly flyers