Millhaven among prisons to administer first COVID-19 vaccines to inmates

Send this page to someone via email

According to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), the treatment centre at Millhaven Institution will be among several Canadian institutions to administer the COVID-19 vaccines to inmates for the first time Friday.

Earlier this week, Global News learned that federal inmates, who are deemed vulnerable populations, would be receiving the vaccines this week.

In an email, CSC explained that the Regional Treatment Centre at Millhaven Institution, along with other sites across the country, would be giving the vaccine to 600 elderly inmates, prioritized by age and underlying conditions.

CSC said the inmates will be receiving the Moderna vaccine.

CSC also said that staff working at federal institutions are also “top of mind” when it comes to vaccines, but says provinces will be administering vaccines to employees.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been working closely with provinces to identify our health-care and frontline workers for prioritization and some health care staff have already been vaccinated. This is evolving quickly and we expect more health care staff to receive the vaccine soon,” CSC said.

It’s unclear how many inmates in the Kingston region will be receiving the vaccines, and if inmates from other institutions in the area will be able to travel to the treatment centre to receive immunization.

2:11 83 Inmates at Joyceville Institution have contracted COVID-19 83 Inmates at Joyceville Institution have contracted COVID-19 – Dec 18, 2020

Just recently, a major COVID-19 outbreak was announced at nearby Joyceville Institution, with 152 inmates affected, 99 of whom had recovered as of Thursday.

Advertisement