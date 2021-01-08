Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Bitcoin rally ‘blows-the-doors-off prior bubbles,’ Bank of America says

By Kevin Buckland and Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Click to play video 'Police warn about bitcoin scam' Police warn about bitcoin scam
Police are warning about a sophisticated new scam that convinces people to withdraw money from their personal accounts and deposit them in a bitcoin ATM. Anne Drewa reports – Dec 3, 2020

Bitcoin jumped more than five per cent on Friday to fresh record highs of US$41,530, reversing losses from earlier in the session.

The world’s most popular digital currency slid to as low as US$36,618.36 on Bitstamp exchange before bouncing back. Rival cryptocurrency ethereum rose three per cent after sinking more than 10 per cent.

Read more: The Bitcoin craze is back. Is it different this time?

Bitcoin has rallied nearly 1,000 per cent since a low in March. It topped US$30,000 for the first time on Jan. 2, after surpassing US$20,000 on Dec. 16.

Some market participants had warned of a correction after the US$40,000 milestone was reached, but bitcoin was poised to register it’s 11th session of gains out of the last 12.

Story continues below advertisement

Increased demand from institutional, corporate, and more recently retail investors has powered bitcoin’s surge, attracted by the prospect of quick gains in a world of ultra-low yields and negative interest rates.

Click to play video 'Ontario city set to allow cryptocurrency for taxes' Ontario city set to allow cryptocurrency for taxes
Ontario city set to allow cryptocurrency for taxes – Jul 17, 2019

“We are seeing a continued demand spike driven largely by sustained and unprecedented institutional interest, showing no sign of abating as we move into 2021,” said Frank Spiteri of digital asset manager CoinShares.

Trending Stories

JPMorgan strategists wrote on Jan. 5 that the digital currency has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as $146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset.

Read more: Bitcoin could hit US$146,000 as millennials choose crypto over gold, JPMorgan says

Interest in the world’s biggest cryptocurrency soared last year, with investors viewing bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and an alternative to the depreciating dollar.

Story continues below advertisement

Bank of America investment strategists on Friday said “violent” inflationary price action in markets helped bitcoin’s rally in the last two months.

But it warned that the cryptocurrency “blows-the-doors-off prior bubbles,” such as the dotcom bubble in the late 1990s, China in the 2000s and gold in the 1970s.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland and Thyagaraju Adinarayan, additional reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Hugh Lawson)

© 2021 Reuters
bitcoincryptocurrencyBank of AmericaBitcoin priceBitcoin bubbleinvesting in bitcoinbitcoin rally
Flyers
More weekly flyers