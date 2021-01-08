Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Friday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 10:13 am
The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Nova Scotia on Dec. 15, 2020.
The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Nova Scotia on Dec. 15, 2020. Communications Nova Scotia - HO

Nova Scotia health officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Friday.

The briefing will be led by Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

Read more: 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia, 28 active cases remain

Friday’s update comes a day after the province reported four new cases of the virus on Thursday.

McNeil said in a press release on Thursday that the province was continuing to monitor the surge in cases in New Brunswick, which has recorded 118 cases since the beginning of the year.

“The situation there is a reminder of how quickly the virus can spread, and also reminds us of the importance of following all the public health protocols,” McNeil said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Family doctor explains impact of emergency departments closures along eastern shore' Family doctor explains impact of emergency departments closures along eastern shore
Family doctor explains impact of emergency departments closures along eastern shore

The provincial update is set to begin at 1 p.m. AT and will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Stephen McNeilCOVID-19 updateCOVID-19 Nova ScotiaPremier Stephen McNeilatlantic bubbledr. robert strangCoronavirus Nova ScotiaNova Scotia COVID-19 update
Flyers
More weekly flyers