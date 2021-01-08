Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Friday.

The briefing will be led by Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

Friday’s update comes a day after the province reported four new cases of the virus on Thursday.

McNeil said in a press release on Thursday that the province was continuing to monitor the surge in cases in New Brunswick, which has recorded 118 cases since the beginning of the year.

“The situation there is a reminder of how quickly the virus can spread, and also reminds us of the importance of following all the public health protocols,” McNeil said.

The provincial update is set to begin at 1 p.m. AT and will be livestreamed on the Global News website.