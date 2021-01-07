Menu

Crime

B.C. man accused of pulling stun gun on pizza restaurant owner during dine-and-dash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 10:05 pm
New Westminster police have arrested a man accused of brandishing a stun gun and threatening a restaurant owner after refusing to pay his bill.
New Westminster police are recommending charges against a man accused of brandishing a stun gun while dine-and-dashing from a restaurant.

It happened at a pizzeria in Queensborough, around 8 p.m., Wednesday, according to a New Westminster police media release.

Read more: Woman attempting to dine and dash from B.C. restaurant falls through ceiling in botched escape

Three people tried to leave the restaurant, when they were confronted by the owner for not having paid their bill, police said.

“One of the diners allegedly produced a stun gun, sparked it, and asked the restaurant owner if he wanted to die over a $200 bill,” police said.

Click to play video 'Woman attempting dine and dash at Burnaby restaurant falls through ceiling' Woman attempting dine and dash at Burnaby restaurant falls through ceiling
Woman attempting dine and dash at Burnaby restaurant falls through ceiling – Oct 29, 2020

The owner let the trio go, but called 911.

Police couldn’t find the suspects in the area, but later that evening officers were called to a home where two people were refusing to leave.

Read more: Man shocked with stun gun by Penticton RCMP after pellet gun mistaken for real handgun

Officers arrived and found three people matching the description of the stun gun-packing dine-and-dashers, police said.

One man was arrested, and police said they are recommending charges of assault and uttering threats.

Police say the restaurateur did the right thing by not taking the matter into his own hands.

