‘A significant cautionary tale’: experts weigh-in on U.S. Capitol riot

While a mob ransacked the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, groups of Trump supporters gathered in Calgary and Red Deer, protesting the U.S. election results.

Political scientist Duane Bratt said Alberta has the highest number of Trump supporters in Canada, but added that yesterday’s events are very unlikely to ever happen on this side of the border.

“A lot of political trends come up to Canada and we do have groups like this, but there is a different political culture in Canada than the United States,” Bratt said. “It’s a completely different situation… they don’t have the numbers.”

“All of that stuff that “Jason Kenney is just like Donald Trump”… no he is not and stop saying that.” Tweet This

Calgary’s Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra — a former New Yorker, now dual citizen — watched the stunning images spilling out of Washington on Wednesday in disappointment and disbelief.

“I weep for my former home.” said Carra Tweet This

“I also see it as a significant cautionary tale because we are definitely on that road here in Canada, I think western democracies throughout the world are on that road,” Carra said from his Calgary home.

The politician admits he’s never been more proud to be a Canuck, but said Canadians should take a hard look at what led to the riots state-side and start “girding our own democracy.”

“We cannot let the insanity that we saw unleashed on the streets of Washington yesterday gain any more of a toe hold here and wash over us anymore,” he said.

The Canadian Social Harmony Index, a recent study completed by Calgary researcher Joni Avram, found Canadians are more united than some may think in our willingness to understand each other despite differences.

“The vast majority of Canadians in all regions, including Alberta, are very much on the same page… very willing to meet one another in the middle, find common ground, understand one another,” Avram said.

A hopeful sign in Canada as our closest neighbour struggles to find harmony and balance in a divided nation.

