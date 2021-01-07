Family seeks answers in new COVID-19 outbreak at Parkland Saint John Tucker Hall

Send this page to someone via email

A Saint John woman is hoping COVID-19 case numbers will stabilize soon at the long-term care facility where her parents live.

Susan O’Dell-Ring said Jack and Dianne O’Dell, both 79-years-old, are right in the heart of the outbreak at Parkland Saint John’s Tucker Hall. Another family member lives there, too.

Shannex, the facility’s parent company, has confirmed at least 18 COVID-19 cases at Tucker Hall since Monday, including 11 residents and seven staff.

Two of those cases are Dianne O’Dell and the other family member.

“I just started crying,” O’Dell-Ring said. “And they’re having another round of tests tomorrow. I don’t know if my father is going to be positive. So, it’s a waiting game.”

Her parents have dementia. They live in the Lily Court area of the residence where the positive cases have been noted.

O’Dell-Ring said her mother’s only symptom so far is extreme fatigue.

Tucker Hall has been dealing with an outbreak since late November, although there had not been any cases reported for nearly three weeks prior to Monday’s announcement.

“I don’t understand how this could have gotten in there, really,” O’Dell-Ring said. “If everyone is careful, doing what they’re supposed to be doing, following the province’s guidelines.”

A spokesperson for Shannex told Global News in an email it had organized several town hall-style video calls with residents’ family members on Thursday hoping to address any concerns.

O’Dell-Ring said she’s been pleased with the way staff and management at the residence have been dealing with COVID-19 and the recent outbreaks. She said families were told they would get twice-daily telephone updates on the outbreak moving forward — a relief for her after having little information earlier this week.

“When I got called with the negative result for my father, I asked if my Mum had any symptoms,” she began. “They couldn’t answer that question. They were just given the list to call – negatives and positives – to notify us as soon as possible. But today, seeing them, I’m happy, especially with the news that we’re going to get updates.”

O’Dell-Ring said families were also told a vaccine would be coming to the facility, but no timeline was given.