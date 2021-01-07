Man charged with animal cruelty following N.S. SPCA investigation into dog’s injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man in Halifax is facing an animal cruelty charge following an investigation into the injuries and death of a dog, according to a statement released by Nova Scotia SPCA on Thursday.

On Dec. 27, 2019, the Nova Scotia SPCA said it responded to a complaint that involved a dog at a veterinary clinic with undetermined medical conditions in need of immediate assistance. The dog was later pronounced dead.

“SPCA Enforcement Officers transported the dog to the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture’s pathology lab where a necropsy was performed,” the SPCA said.

Tyai Lowe, 21, of Halifax, has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Lowe is scheduled to appear at Halifax provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 19.

