Canada

Man charged with animal cruelty following N.S. SPCA investigation into dog’s injuries

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 12:08 pm
Photo taken in Canada, Ajax.
A 21-year-old man in Halifax is facing an animal cruelty charge following an investigation into the injuries and death of a dog, according to a statement released by Nova Scotia SPCA on Thursday.

On Dec. 27, 2019, the Nova Scotia SPCA said it responded to a complaint that involved a dog at a veterinary clinic with undetermined medical conditions in need of immediate assistance. The dog was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia SPCA seeks urgent help after rescuing 72 cats from two hoarding situations

“SPCA Enforcement Officers transported the dog to the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture’s pathology lab where a necropsy was performed,” the SPCA said.

Trending Stories

Tyai Lowe, 21, of Halifax, has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Lowe is scheduled to appear at Halifax provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 19.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia SPCA Opens New Animal Hospital' Nova Scotia SPCA Opens New Animal Hospital
Nova Scotia SPCA Opens New Animal Hospital – Dec 21, 2020
Nova Scotia, Halifax, Health, Animal Cruelty, Nova Scotia SPCA, veterinary clinic, Tyai Lowe
