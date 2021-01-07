3 people stabbed at lunchtime in Waterloo in ‘targeted’ incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after three people were stabbed at lunchtime in Waterloo on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to Sunview Street, near University Avenue, for reports of stabbings.

They say the victims were transported to hospital by unknown individuals before officers got to the scene.

“This investigation has been complex and challenging as all victims were taken to hospital prior to police arrival,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News in an email. After further investigation, police learned about the third victim.

Police believe the suspects knew each other and are describing the incident as “targeted.”

They are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.