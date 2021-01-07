With Biden election win certified, U.S. regroups after chaos at Capitol

Send this page to someone via email

Washington is working to pick up the pieces and keep the government running after a violent pro-Donald Trump mob invaded the nation’s Capitol building Wednesday.

Hours after protesters loyal to the outgoing U.S. president seized the Capitol building, Congress resumed their positions to finally affirm Joe Biden‘s election victory.

The tally of the Electoral College votes was completed before dawn Thursday, putting a final nail in the coffin for Trump’s attempts to overturn the results. Vice-President Mike Pence, who presided over the joint session, announced the tally, 306-232.

The session, however, was far from routine.

Supporters of Trump — egged on by the president’s false and unfounded attacks on the integrity of the election — descended on the Capitol in a stunning attempt to challenge the results. Elected representatives scrambled for safety under desks and donned gas masks while police futilely held a barricade outside the building.

Many of the rioters gained entry to the historic Washington building. Photos show some of Trump’s supporters sitting in the offices of congressmen and women, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and parading around the Senate floor.

The scene became increasingly jarring as security officers drew guns and images of shattered glass panes began circulating.

Four people were killed over the course of the riot. One woman was shot in the chest by Capitol Police and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman was part of a crowd that was breaking down the doors to a barricaded room where armed officers stood on the other side, police later said. The three others died from medical emergencies suffered during the long protests on the Capitol grounds.

As the chaos ballooned, lawmakers were forced to shelter in their offices and the House chamber for hours. Staff members grabbed boxes of the Electoral College votes as they were being evacuated from the floor.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., later said he believed the ballots would’ve likely been destroyed by the rioters.

But tensions were already running high when lawmakers gathered that afternoon.

More than 150 GOP lawmakers planned to support objections to some of the results, despite a lack of evidence of wrongdoing in the election. Some Republican lawmakers were in the midst of raising such objections when the session was ordered to stop due to the looming mob.

In the lead up to Wednesday’s proceedings, Trump publicly urged Pence to help his efforts and throw out the result, which Pence eventually rejected. He also gave his supporters a boost into action that morning, urging them to march to the Capitol.

Eventually, at the urging of his staff, Trump issued a pair of tweets and a video telling his supports it was time to “go home in peace” — though was clear he supported their cause.

Hours later, for the first time, Twitter locked Trump’s account.

Eventually, Congress resumed. Many of the lawmakers stressed the importance of completing the tally as a display to the nation, to uphold the will of the voters and ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

The debate saw many Republicans condemn their colleagues for delaying the inevitable certification of president-elect Biden. Several of them also dropped their objections to the election.

Senators traced the protesters’ anger directly to statements from Trump and other Republicans questioning the election’s legitimacy.

“Count me out,” said Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “Enough is enough.”

Congress pushed through the night — with tensions high across the country and Washington on high-alert. A curfew was imposed in an attempt to contain the violence, but many Trump supporters stayed on the grounds well into the evening, even as riot police and members of the U.S. National Guard arrived.

But the results were clear: Biden won all the states that were subject to Republican objections, securing enough Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

He and his vice-president, Kamala Harris, will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Certification of Biden’s election aside, the fallout from the Capitol siege has continued.

Lawmakers have vowed to investigate how law enforcement handled the violent breach of the Capitol building. In the aftermath, many have questioned whether a lack of preparedness allowed a mob to occupy and vandalize the building.

Police said 52 people were arrested as of Wednesday night, including 26 on Capitol grounds. Fourteen police officers were injured.

Meanwhile, a number of White House staff have begun their exit.

Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, resigned from her post late Wednesday. Her resignation was followed by White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, White House social secretary Rickie Niceta and deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews, according to Reuters.

On Thursday morning, Mick Mulvaney, who previously served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff, told CNBC that he, too, will resign from his current role — special envoy to Northern Ireland.

“I can’t do it, I can’t stay here,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see more of my friends resign over the course of the next 24 to 48 hours. It would be completely understandable if they did.”

— with files from The Associated Press, Reuters and Global News’ Sean Boynton and Hannah Jackson