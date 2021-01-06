Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Science

Canadian dinosaur research recognized by CNN, National Geographic

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 10:07 pm
Click to play video 'Canadian dinosaur research recognized by CNN and National Geographic' Canadian dinosaur research recognized by CNN and National Geographic
WATCH: The discovery of a dinosaur's last meal has been shared worldwide.

It’s been about 112 million years since a recently-discovered dinosaur roamed the earth, but it’s now getting worldwide notoriety.

The fossil was first discovered in 2011. It was buried deep in the ground and was found at an oil sands mine in Fort McMurray.

“What they found was a beautifully preserved skeleton of an armored dinosaur, so an ankylosaur,” Royal Tyrell Museum curator Caleb Brown said.

Read more: 12-year-old Nathan finds rare dinosaur fossil ‘of great significance’ in southern Alberta

Preparator Mark Mitchell spent over five years cleaning and removing rock from the specimen to expose the fossil. The new species was named Borealopelta markmitchelli meaning ‘northern shield’ and also recognizing Mitchell’s thousands of hours of work. 

Story continues below advertisement

The discoveries found within the fossil have since astonished researchers.

The dinosaur lived on land, but was discovered within marine rocks. It was likely swept out to sea after it died.

Read more: Canadian researchers diagnose cancer in a dinosaur for 1st time

“It’s called the Clearwater Formation where the specimen was preserved and that sits upon the oil sands,” Brown said.

It was buried within fine sediments which potentially helped with its preservation.

Borealopelta markmitchelli had two large spines protruding from the shoulders.
Borealopelta markmitchelli had two large spines protruding from the shoulders. Julius Csotonyi, Royal Tyrell Museum

It wasn’t just the bones that were found. Skin and a fingernail-type material were recovered, but a preserved stomach has been what’s getting the most attention.

This is the first time scientists have been able to conclusively see an animal’s last meal from this time period.

Story continues below advertisement

“It can be argued very strongly that they are stomach contents,” Brown said.

Read more: USask researchers creating filter to clean viruses like the one behind COVID-19

The paleontology team turned to researchers at Brandon University and the University of Saskatchewan (USask) to look at the meal at a microscopic level.

The stomach was about the size of a basketball and looking inside gave researchers a glimpse into what the dinosaur’s world looked like.

An image of the fossilized stomach.
An image of the fossilized stomach. Courtesy: Royal Tyrell Museum

There were rocks the animal ate most likely to help with digestion and a lot of fern leaf fragments. Surprisingly, about 6 per cent of the stomach’s contents were charcoal.

“We then interpret that as meaning that the animal was living in a burned landscape choosing (to eat) ferns that were coming up-post forest fire,” USask geologic science professor Jim Basinger explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was deliberately seeking out, occupying and feeding in a burned landscape.”

Basinger said this is something modern-day herbivores do — taking advantage of the regrowth after a forest fire.

Recently, CNN listed the discovery of the dinosaur’s last meal as one of ‘science’s most fascinating and awe-inspring discoveries in 2020′. National Geographic included it as part of ’10 awesome science discoveries you may have missed in 2020’.

Read more: Dinosaur forerunner smaller than a cellphone may have walked the earth, fossil indicates

Basinger said the recognition has been gratifying, as scientific research can sometimes be overlooked.

“It gives you a refreshed purpose. You don’t feel that you’re working alone in a lab and no one cares. You’re actually doing something that has meaning to people,” he said.

The Borealopelta markmitchelli’s last meal won’t be the only discovery from the animal. 

“That’s just the start. There’ll be more research papers about this specimen as time goes on,” Brown said.

The fossil will be on display at the Royal Tyrell Museum in Drumheller, Alta., once it reopens.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fort McMurrayUniversity of SaskatchewanUSaskDinosaurFossilPaleontologyBrandon UniversityRoyal Tyrell MuseumBorealopelta markmitchellidinosaur stomach
Flyers
More weekly flyers