Rick Zamperin: Will Auston Matthews move on from his marvellous moustache?

Send this page to someone via email

After a tumultuous and disgusting scene at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday the world of sports has swooped in once again to provide a diversion, even if it is for just a quick moment.

Professional athletes are creatures of habit, and in many cases, they are extremely superstitious when it comes to their daily routine, especially on game day.

So when gambling website Bodog released a head turning NHL prop bet I had to jump on it.

The question is a simple one: What kind of facial hair will Auston Matthews have for the first game of the NHL season?

The superstar centre of the Toronto Maple Leafs has been sporting a moustache, that he himself has admitted that “most people hate,” for more than a year now.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews is coming off an abbreviated NHL season in which he scored a career-best 47 goals and was making a serious run at the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league’s top goal getter.

So, do you think he wants to change anything, including his whiskers?

“It’s a real good feeling around here, a lot of positive vibes.” 🎥 Day 1 Media Mashup | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/3YtDsTi7Pr — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 5, 2021

The odds of Matthews starting the year with his soup strainer still intact has been set by Bodog at -370, while it’s +235 for bettors who think the 23-year-old will begin the season without his luscious lip sweater.

Some fans feel the team has been jinxed by Matthews’ bro-merang, and he even enticed fans last November to help shave off his crumb catcher if they raised $134,000 for the annual Movember campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

2:23 Vancouver Canucks gear up for NHL season at training camp Vancouver Canucks gear up for NHL season at training camp

Matthews is still sporting his ‘stache as the Leafs hold their training camp in advance of game No. 1 on Jan. 13, so the clock is ticking for potential bettors to make their decision.

I think Matthews should keep his ol’ flavour-saver until the Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup.

On second thought, he’ll likely end up looking like former Leaf Lanny McDonald.

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news and senior sports director at Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Advertisement