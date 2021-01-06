Police say dog killed in alleged ‘hit and run’ in Niagara Falls

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they are looking for a driver accused of hopping a curb in Niagara Falls and hitting a dog in the city centre.
Investigators say officers were called out to Eastwood Crescent and Victoria Avenue just after 1 p.m. to follow up on a report of a possibly impaired driver.
A man told police that a car mounted a curb, brushed past him, then hit his dog.
The vehicle then crossed a front lawn and “narrowly” missed a female driver who was exiting her vehicle after parking, according to witnesses.
Police say the canine was killed in the incident.
Detectives say they are looking for a white, four-door hatchback and its driver. It’s believed there may be damage on the front driver’s side bumper.
Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1022200.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
Comments