Police say dog killed in alleged ‘hit and run’ in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they are looking for a driver accused of hopping a curb in Niagara Falls and hitting a dog in the city centre.

Investigators say officers were called out to Eastwood Crescent and Victoria Avenue just after 1 p.m. to follow up on a report of a possibly impaired driver.

A man told police that a car mounted a curb, brushed past him, then hit his dog.

The vehicle then crossed a front lawn and “narrowly” missed a female driver who was exiting her vehicle after parking, according to witnesses.

Police say the canine was killed in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives say they are looking for a white, four-door hatchback and its driver. It’s believed there may be damage on the front driver’s side bumper.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1022200.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 or online.