Canada

Police say dog killed in alleged ‘hit and run’ in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 12:00 pm
Niagara police say a canine officer was injured during an arrest in Thorold, Ont., on the morning of May 28, 2020.
Niagara police say a canine officer was injured during an arrest in Thorold, Ont., on the morning of May 28, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they are looking for a driver accused of hopping a curb in Niagara Falls and hitting a dog in the city centre.

Investigators say officers were called out to Eastwood Crescent and Victoria Avenue just after 1 p.m. to follow up on a report of a possibly impaired driver.

A man told police that a car mounted a curb, brushed past him, then hit his dog.

The vehicle then crossed a front lawn and “narrowly” missed a female driver who was exiting her vehicle after parking, according to witnesses.

Police say the canine was killed in the incident.

Detectives say they are looking for a white, four-door hatchback and its driver. It’s believed there may be damage on the front driver’s side bumper.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1022200.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

 

