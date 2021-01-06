2nd round of MPI rebate cheques in the mail

Send this page to someone via email

The second round of Manitoba Public Insurance rebate cheques are in the mail.

The public insurer said staff have worked around the clock during the holiday season to get them out for delivery.

The rebates are expected to be about $100 for most policyholders.

Rebates that are $10 or less will automatically be added to MPI accounts.

“We are able to return a portion of your premiums to you through this rebate due to lower than expected recent claims costs due to COVID-19. We are proactively providing relief by issuing rebates to policyholders as an alternative to future reduced premiums to allow us to provide direct assistance to our customers when they need it most,” MPI posted on its website.

Officials are asking people to allow four weeks for Canada Post to deliver the cheques. If they don’t arrive after that time frame, you can contact your Autopac agent or call the MPI Contact Centre at 204-985-7000 or 1-800-665-2410.

An initial round of rebates were given in May 2020 because of strong year-end performances.

