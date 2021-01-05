Coronavirus: Saskatoon mayor, city councillors confirmed to have not travelled during holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Some government officials across the country received backlash for traveling during the holidays.

At a local level, mayor Charlie Clark and members of Saskatoon city council said they stayed put.

Ward 3 councillor David Kirton said he felt it was a given to follow provincial COVID-19 guidelines, including suggestions to not travel. The newest councillor was disappointed when he saw MLAs across Canada leave the country.

“It really disappointed me to see that. We need leadership that leads by example,” Kirton told Global News Tuesday.

He also adds he’s pleased to see fellow councillors following the guidelines.

“We have leadership that is showing by example here in the city and I’m really really proud of that,” he said.

Like many people in Saskatchewan, COVID-19 and restrictions that have come along with it have impacted members of city council.

“I have not travelled since February 2020. I even missed being by my mother-in-law’s side when she passed in September in Victoria,” ward 9 councillor Bev Dubois said in an emailed statement.

While it can be challenging, Kirton said people need to continue to be diligent.

“We’ve got a ways to go yet. We’re still going to be in a bit of a lockdown for a while yet,” Kirton said.

