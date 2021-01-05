Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Dalhousie reports positive COVID-19 case in Halifax residence

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 6:21 pm
WATCH: International students arriving in Nova Scotia say they’re stuck paying over $800 in hotel bills, as a result of a university policy to complete their 14-day quarantine at the Westin. Graeme Benjamin reports.

Dalhousie University sent a memo to its students and faculty that a person in residence tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“At the onset of symptoms, the student sought testing and informed the university upon a positive result,” the school said in an email to the community.

Dal said the individual is self-isolating in accordance with the school’s COVID-19 response plan.

Read more: N.S. international students voice frustrations with policy to quarantine in hotel

Public Health is working to identify close contacts of the individual and, according to Dalhousie, “potential exposure risk in this case is low.”

The school said all rooms and sites accessed by the individual with a positive case have been sanitized and no sites of potential exposure have been identified as of Tuesday night.

Due to privacy reasons, Dalhousie did not provide any further details on the case.

Click to play video 'N.S. released details of its mass immunization plan' N.S. released details of its mass immunization plan
N.S. released details of its mass immunization plan
Coronavirus COVID-19 Nova Scotia Students Dalhousie University Dalhousie international students dal
