Coronavirus: Dalhousie reports positive COVID-19 case in Halifax residence

Dalhousie University sent a memo to its students and faculty that a person in residence tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“At the onset of symptoms, the student sought testing and informed the university upon a positive result,” the school said in an email to the community.

Dal said the individual is self-isolating in accordance with the school’s COVID-19 response plan.

Public Health is working to identify close contacts of the individual and, according to Dalhousie, “potential exposure risk in this case is low.”

The school said all rooms and sites accessed by the individual with a positive case have been sanitized and no sites of potential exposure have been identified as of Tuesday night.

Due to privacy reasons, Dalhousie did not provide any further details on the case.

