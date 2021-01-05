Menu

Crime

Hamilton police release surveillance photos of suspected hotel robber

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 5, 2021 4:39 pm
Hamilton police say they are searching for a man after a local hotel was robbed.
Hamilton police say they are searching for a man after a local hotel was robbed.

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a robbery at a local hotel.

Police say it happened on Nov. 30 when a man carrying a knife walked into the Days Inn Hotel on Main Street East and demanded money from an employee at the front counter.

The man was given some cash and left the area in a dark-coloured vehicle that is believed to have been waiting for him.

Police say the employee was not physically injured.

Investigators with the Break Enter and Robbery Unit have released surveillance photos from the hotel and say the suspect is white, 5-10 to 6-feet tall, with a thin build, and was wearing a baseball hat with red bill, a black jacket, tan-coloured pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact police.

