2 members of mayor’s office travelled to Hawaii: Nenshi

Mayor Naheed Nenshi‘s chief of staff and an administrative assistant for his office travelled internationally during the Christmas break, the mayor told media Tuesday afternoon.

Devery Corbin, who has been the head of Nenshi’s office since 2018, and an unnamed administrative assistant travelled to Hawaii.

The mayor said the two individuals separately decided to travel to Maui following the provincial announcement of an Alberta-Hawaii travel corridor.

BREAKING: Mayor Naheed Nenshi confirms two members of his staff including his chief of staff travelled over the Christmas break. #YYC #YYCcc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/JxTMtGNxSY — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) January 5, 2021

Nenshi approved Corbin’s travel before the holiday break but said he wished he had pressed further on whether she should be travelling at that time, but said he was very busy attending other pressing issues.

Nenshi also said that he will not be sanctioning the pair, saying they were not elected officials and being city administration did not have the same contract with the public.

Corbin is the first city official confirmed to have left Canada during Alberta’s second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and during a State of Local Emergency and provincial state of public health emergency.

Federal and provincial guidelines are to avoid all non-essential travel.

Only Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca did not respond to Global News requests for information about his holiday whereabouts. When asked over the phone, his office said “No comment.”

Global News confirmed Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley took his wife and son to Fernie, B.C., for a day trip during the holidays. And Ward 12 Coun. Shane Keating has been in Saskatoon, SK, with his wife following her cancer treatments.

