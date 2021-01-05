Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

St. Andrews senior hit by vehicle, killed on rural Manitoba highway

By Shane Gibson Global News
File photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

A 68-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on a highway in St. Andrews, Man. early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 9 at Donald Road around 8:20 a.m.

Read more: Five hospitalized in seven-vehicle Winnipeg crash

RCMP say the man had been walking north in the lane of traffic when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a 47-year-old man from the RM of St. Andrews, was not injured.

Trending Stories

Police say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Read more: Winnipeg police say driver in fatal collision fled police, crashed into another vehicle

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Police haven’t said whether or not charges are expected to be laid in connection with the crash.

Click to play video 'Bus crashes into East Kildonan home' Bus crashes into East Kildonan home
Bus crashes into East Kildonan home – Dec 17, 2020

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashFatal CrashManitoba RCMPpedestrian killedSelkirk RCMPSt. Andrews crashPedestiran Crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers