St. Andrews senior hit by vehicle, killed on rural Manitoba highway

A 68-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on a highway in St. Andrews, Man. early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 9 at Donald Road around 8:20 a.m.

RCMP say the man had been walking north in the lane of traffic when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from the RM of St. Andrews, was not injured.

Police say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Police haven’t said whether or not charges are expected to be laid in connection with the crash.

