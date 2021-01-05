Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Interior Health issues social-bubble reminder following case spike in Revelstoke, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
A file photo of downtown Revelstoke.
A file photo of downtown Revelstoke. Global News Files

Interior Health says the spread of coronavirus has again increased in the Revelstoke region.

On Tuesday morning, the health agency said it has identified increased COVID-19 activity in the resort town of approximately 8,000 people, but noted there is no specific source for the new cases.

“It is for this reason all residents and businesses are reminded of the importance of COVID-19 testing at the first sign of symptoms in addition to keeping social bubbles small,” said Interior Health.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. sees positive trend in COVID-19 cases over the Christmas holiday

Interior Health says there have been 85 cases in the Revelstoke region since the start of the pandemic.

That total includes 29 new cases during a two-week span from Dec. 13-26.

“On a per-capita basis, the weekly and cumulative totals are higher than many areas of the province,” said Interior Health.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau advises snowbirds travelling to U.S. for vaccine to stay home' Coronavirus: Trudeau advises snowbirds travelling to U.S. for vaccine to stay home
Coronavirus: Trudeau advises snowbirds travelling to U.S. for vaccine to stay home

Data posted by the BC CDC shows 22 cases being reported in the Revelstoke region during the week of Christmas, Dec. 20 to 26.

From Dec. 13-19, there were seven cases reported in Revelstoke. But from Dec. 6-12, there was just one case.

Story continues below advertisement

For comparison, during the week of Christmas (Dec. 20-26), the regions surrounding Revelstoke had far fewer cases barring two, though those two had much larger populations:

  • Arrow Lakes: 0
  • Golden: 0
  • Kootenay Lake: 1
  • Salmon Arm: 2
  • North Thompson: 3
  • Enderby: 8
  • Kamloops: 27
  • Vernon: 48

To view data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control, click here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus Casesbc coronavirusCOVIDHealthInterior Healthcovid-19 casesRevelstokeIHAInterior Health AuthorityBC CDCBC Centre of Disease Controlcase spike
