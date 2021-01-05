Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

All of the cases are in the central zone, one of which is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other two cases are under investigation, province says.

There are 19 active cases in the province.

Nova Scotia is expected to provide a provincial update on COVID-19 on Tuesday. Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News Halifax website.

On Monday, the province reported 27 active cases of COVID-19. Restaurants and bars in the HRM and Hants areas were allowed to reopen for dine-in services for the first time since late November.

Last week, Nova Scotia received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine, but no plan for its distribution has been released yet. The department of health told Global News more information will be provided in Tuesday’s briefing.

