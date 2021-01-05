Menu

Health

Virtual emergency department to offer services in Thunder Bay, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2021 11:14 am
The Saskatchewan Medical Association says people should not forgo routine checkups and testing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Saskatchewan Medical Association says people should not forgo routine checkups and testing during the coronavirus pandemic. Joe Raedle/ Getty Images

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — People in the Thunder Bay, Ont., area can now seek timely medical attention without leaving their homes during the pandemic.

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is offering services through its virtual emergency department starting this week.

Read more: Tighter COVID-19 restrictions come into effect in 3 Ontario regions

The program is open to area residents over age 17 who have non-life-threatening medical issues and are without quick access to a primary care provider.

The chief of emergency says virtual assessments are an accessible option so people can avoid spending time in a waiting room during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15-minute video chat appointments will be offered between noon and 6 p.m.

It’s the latest Ontario hospital to offer virtual appointments during the pandemic after Toronto’s Sunnybrook launched a similar service last month.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
