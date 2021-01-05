Coronavirus: Ottawa long-term care home to vaccinate 100 residents on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Perley and Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre will start vaccinating residents against the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, believed to be the first long-term care home in Ottawa to do so.

The PRVHC will deliver the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 100 of its residents on Tuesday, said Jay Innes, the home’s director of communications, in an email to Global News.

The vaccines will be delivered on-site at the care home.

Staff at PRVHC were among the first front-line care workers in Ottawa to receive the vaccine in mid-December, and some will receive their second of two doses at the home this week as well.

In total, 810 staff and caregivers at PRVHC have registered to receive the vaccine.

The home said in a statement that these long-term care residents will be the first in the Champlain region of eastern Ontario to receive the vaccine. Residents of the Chester Village long-term care home in Toronto started receiving vaccinations last week.

The PRVHC has faced three coronavirus outbreaks during the pandemic, the latest ending on Oct. 26, 2020. In total, 74 people have tested positive for the virus in connection with the home and 13 residents with COVID-19 have died, according to Ottawa Public Health’s coronavirus dashboard.

Staff in nursing homes and other essential caregivers have been the first priority in Ontario’s vaccination campaign. The Ottawa Hospital began vaccinating front-line care workers on Dec. 15.

