Manitoba Premier to shuffle cabinet Tuesday

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is making changes to his cabinet.

The Progressive Conservative government says a new lineup of ministers will be announced this morning.

Pallister hinted at the shuffle last month in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, in which he said potential changes include adding a second health minister to help address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shuffle comes after recent opinion polls have suggested that support for the governing Tories has dropped sharply.

Manitoba was hit hard by the pandemic’s second wave and, for much of the fall, led all other provinces in per-capita infection rates.

Pallister won a second consecutive majority mandate in 2019 and the next provincial election is slated for October 2023.

