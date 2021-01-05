Menu

Politics

Manitoba Premier to shuffle cabinet Tuesday

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2021 8:32 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister makes his way to his seat during question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A Manitoba Hutterite minister is telling the province to stop identifying colonies where members have tested positive for COVID-19 because it is leading to stigmatization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is making changes to his cabinet.

The Progressive Conservative government says a new lineup of ministers will be announced this morning.

Pallister hinted at the shuffle last month in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, in which he said potential changes include adding a second health minister to help address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Manitoba premier says his focus is on beating coronavirus, not dismal polling numbers

The shuffle comes after recent opinion polls have suggested that support for the governing Tories has dropped sharply.

Manitoba was hit hard by the pandemic’s second wave and, for much of the fall, led all other provinces in per-capita infection rates.

Pallister won a second consecutive majority mandate in 2019 and the next provincial election is slated for October 2023.

Click to play video '2020 in review: Brian Pallister' 2020 in review: Brian Pallister
2020 in review: Brian Pallister
© 2021 The Canadian Press
