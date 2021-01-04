Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Trending

Son, 15, accused of beating mom to death on surveillance video in Texas

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 12:01 pm
Police tape is shown in this file photo.
Police tape is shown in this file photo. File/Global News

A teenager is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his mother, who police say was killed in a brutal beating at the family’s home in McKinney, Texas.

Authorities say the incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday during a fight at the family home. The suspect’s father called police around 1 a.m. and they showed up to find Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, dead at the scene.

Read more: Tree costume suspected in deadly COVID-19 outbreak at California hospital

“Home surveillance showed him beating his mother to death inside the family home,” the McKinney Police Department said in a statement.

Trending Stories

The teen suspect was arrested after a search of the area.

Police have not released the footage, the name of the suspect or details of the victim’s injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time,” police said.

The cause of the fight has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceMurderTexasFamilySurveillance VideoTeenagerBeatingMurder ChargesMcKinneyhome surveillancemom killed
Flyers
More weekly flyers