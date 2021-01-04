Son, 15, accused of beating mom to death on surveillance video in Texas

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his mother, who police say was killed in a brutal beating at the family’s home in McKinney, Texas.

Authorities say the incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday during a fight at the family home. The suspect’s father called police around 1 a.m. and they showed up to find Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, dead at the scene.

“Home surveillance showed him beating his mother to death inside the family home,” the McKinney Police Department said in a statement.

The teen suspect was arrested after a search of the area.

Police have not released the footage, the name of the suspect or details of the victim’s injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time,” police said.

The cause of the fight has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.