Waterloo Regional Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Over the weekend, Waterloo Regional Police announced that an officer tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a release on Saturday, the force announced that the officer last worked on Dec. 28.

The officer, who is assigned to Central Division in Kitchener, is said to be self-isolating and following all provincial guidelines.

Police said that all areas where the officer worked were cleaned and sanitized following the positive test.

The service says it is currently working with Waterloo Public Health to ensure proper contact tracing is being conducted.

It says the officer made no high-risk contact in his duties with any area residents.