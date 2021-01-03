Four charged following New Year’s Day shooting on Millbank Drive: police

Send this page to someone via email

London police provided an update Sunday afternoon on the weapons investigation involving an incident that happened New Year’s Day.

Police determined a firearm was discharged at a vehicle near the intersection of Millbank Dr. and Bexhill Dr.

They say there were no injuries in the incident.

On Sunday, officials said a residence on Southdale Road East in London was searched, and two firearms as well as ammunition was recovered.

Three men and one woman are facing firearm-related charges in relation to the search of the residence.

Police say one of the men has also been charged in relation to discharging the firearm related to the New Year’s day shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

