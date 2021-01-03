Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Four charged following New Year’s Day shooting on Millbank Drive: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 3, 2021 4:50 pm
Police say one of the men has been charged in relation to discharging the firearm related to the New Year's day shooting.
Police say one of the men has been charged in relation to discharging the firearm related to the New Year's day shooting. London police

London police provided an update Sunday afternoon on the weapons investigation involving an incident that happened New Year’s Day.

Police determined a firearm was discharged at a vehicle near the intersection of Millbank Dr. and Bexhill Dr.

They say there were no injuries in the incident.

On Sunday, officials said a residence on Southdale Road East in London was searched, and two firearms as well as ammunition was recovered.

Read more: London, Ont. police launch weapons investigation following incident on Millbank Drive

Three men and one woman are facing firearm-related charges in relation to the search of the residence.

Trending Stories

Police say one of the men has also been charged in relation to discharging the firearm related to the New Year’s day shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'Victims of Calgary targeted shooting identified' Victims of Calgary targeted shooting identified
Victims of Calgary targeted shooting identified
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceShootingLondonLondon PoliceFirearmsWeaponschargedMillbank DriveBexhill DriveMillbank Bexhill London police updateMillbank London Police
Flyers
More weekly flyers