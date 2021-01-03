Family of 5 displaced by fire near Miramichi, N.B.: Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

A family of five has been displaced after a fire destroyed a home in rural New Brunswick Saturday.

The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m., at a home located along Route 118 in White Rapids, N.B., located about 25 km southwest of Miramichi.

The Canadian Red Cross says they are assisting the family, a couple and their three children, with emergency lodging as well as purchases like clothing, food and other essentials.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

