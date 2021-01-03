Menu

Canada

Family of 5 displaced by fire near Miramichi, N.B.: Red Cross

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 3, 2021 9:22 am
Bill Behse of the Canadian Red Cross checks the contents of an emergency shelter unit in Toronto on January 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.
Bill Behse of the Canadian Red Cross checks the contents of an emergency shelter unit in Toronto on January 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A family of five has been displaced after a fire destroyed a home in rural New Brunswick Saturday.

The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m., at a home located along Route 118 in White Rapids, N.B., located about 25 km southwest of Miramichi.

N.B. municipalities pandemic losses estimated at half of available funding

The Canadian Red Cross says they are assisting the family, a couple and their three children, with emergency lodging as well as purchases like clothing, food and other essentials.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

