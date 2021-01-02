Slain Calgary police officer remembered for connection with Okanagan cadet camp

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary police officer who died on New Year’s Eve after being struck by a vehicle is being remembered for his connection to a cadet camp in the Okanagan.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died in the line of duty on Thursday night following a traffic stop. He was struck and dragged down a street by a vehicle that he had pulled over.

Harnett’s brother, Jason, told Global News that Andrew had been an officer in Calgary for 12 years.

A photo from 2007 showing Andrew Harnett, left, receiving a commanding officers commendation award. Vernon cadet training centre photo by Wayne Emde

In 2007, though, and part of 2008, Andrew Harnett spent time in the North Okanagan as a military officer at the Vernon army cadet camp.

Wayne Emde spent years at the camp as a public affairs officer, and took photos from 1983 to 2018.

On Saturday, Emde told Global News that Harnett “was really positive with the cadets and the staff. When he was doing his patrols, he’d stop and talk to everybody.”

The Vernon cadet camp has been operation since 1949, and is based on the site of a former Second World War Canadian infantry training centre.

