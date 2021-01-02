Winnipeg carbon monoxide scare prompts WFPS to issue warning

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is reminding you about the dangers of carbon monoxide after a local scare on Friday.

WFPS crews responded to a medical emergency at a home in the first 100 block of Maralbo Avenue around 1 o’clock on Jan. 1.

When they arrived, portable carbon monoxide alarms attached to their equipment activated, alerting them to the presence of carbon monoxide in the home.

The monitors found the CO levels to be of 80 parts per million within the home.

All four residents of the home were immediately evacuated.

They were assessed and treated by on-scene paramedics and transported to hospital in stable condition.

Crews are reminding residents about the extreme danger of the colourless, odourless and tasteless gas.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are flu-like, such as nausea, dizziness, confusion and vision and hearing loss, but don’t include a fever.

Residents are strongly encouraged to install a CO alarm on every floor of their home and to test them regularly.

The WFPS also provided tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning from happening:

Never idle vehicles in an attached garage, even if the door is open

Have your fuel-burning appliances cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified technician

Ensure fresh air intake vents, exhaust vents and chimneys are clear of snow, insulation, leaves, nests, lint and debris

Make sure wood stoves are properly installed and vented

Don’t operate gas-powered engines, charcoal or propane barbecues or grills, or kerosene stoves indoors or in enclosed spaces

If you suspect carbon monoxide is in your home, or your alarm activates, the WFPS advises you to exit immediately and call 9-1-1.

