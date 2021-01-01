Belleville, Ont., man’s arm reattached after industrial accident — at his first new job

Send this page to someone via email

A young man from Belleville, Ont., has many challenges ahead of him this New Year, after undergoing a major surgery due to a workplace accident.

Now, the community has pulled together to raise funds for his recovery and also to give emotional support to him and his family.

“He had only been there for two and a half, three weeks”, says Barbara Marshall. “And his training was, what he tells me … was about four hours.”

Barbara Marshall, Haven’s mother. Global News

Barbara Marshall is the mother of 20-year old Haven Marshall, who had just received his first paycheque from his first job, before an industrial accident at JBS Foods Canada in Belleville, Ont. on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Haven Marshall with two of his brothers. Barbara Marshall/Global News

His right arm, according to his mother, was caught in a meat grinding machine.

“He was looking around and people were talking and talking … and walking past and ignoring him,” says Marshall, “And then the machine turned on.

“So we are really not clear at what else at this point.”

JBS Foods Canada in Belleville, Ont. Global News

Haven is also deaf, a condition he was born with.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was just very happy, because he didn’t think he’d get a good job being deaf and stuff”, added Marshall.

According to Belleville police, emergency services responded to JBS Canada at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday for reports that a man’s arm was severally injured and trapped in a machine.

“It’s (Haven’s arm) actually just from the forearm down and it (the machine) ripped it … the bone and everything right off,” says Marshall. “But they (the surgeons) attached it back.”

Haven Marshall. Barbara Marshall/Global News

Haven was rushed to KGH hospital and underwent 11 hours of surgery to reattach his right, and dominant, arm. The young man uses both hands to communicate in sign language.

Story continues below advertisement

“They (the surgeons) did reattach his arm, but the nerves aren’t attached,” says Marshall, “They have tagged the nerves for later surgeries … which they said he’ll need quite a few surgeries.

“They are hoping his arm will have some function, but they are not totally sure at this point.”

Marshall’s best friend Karinna Kusmenko has now set up a GoFundMe page, funds they say Haven and his girlfriend will need as the couple does not drive.

GoFundMe page setup for Haven Marshall. Global News

Kusmenko updated the page Friday, writing that, “Haven has some sensation in his thumb and this morning when the nurses asked him to squeeze their hand they could feel slight pressure!!!”

Support from the community has been pouring in. Kaylee Reid lives next door.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am a mother as well,” says Reid. “I can’t even imagine.”

“I just told her (Marshall) like … anything you need me to do, I’m there.”

Barbara Marshall sits with friend Kaylee Reid. Global News

It is unclear if Haven will receive long-term disability from the company.

Global News reached out to JBS Foods for comment and they have yet to reply.

Read more: Emergency sirens sound off at nine Montreal factories in public alert drill

A Ministry of Labour inspector attended the scene on Wednesday and has issued two orders to the employer.

Global News does not know what the specific orders are, as the ministry would not reveal them. However, the government’s website explains that orders are given to the employer to comply with the law within a certain time period.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continues.